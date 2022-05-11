I was 27, a little older than Coronation Street’s Faye Windass when I was diagnosed with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI, also known as premature menopause) and heard the life-changing words: “You may not be able to have children.” In that moment, the future I had imagined for myself disappeared. I had to come to terms with the fact that I may never have a genetic child or pass on my ‘legacy’. I was grieving and lonely. I hadn’t heard of anyone else who’d faced this diagnosis or the dilemma of what to do next.

But my story has a happy ending. I did become a mum thanks to egg donation, which allowed me to carry, birth and raise my three wonderful girls: Mila, 5, and her twin sisters Eska and Lena, 4. Coming to the decision to use someone else’s eggs to conceive wasn’t easy. It was a complex process, with grief and fear stemming from a lack of awareness, society’s focus on family resemblances and whether I’d feel like, or be seen, as a ‘real’ mum.

After my difficult path to parenthood, I started to share my story about how I redefined what it meant to be a mum and connected with thousands of others through my Instagram account and blog, Defining Mum. I felt compelled to make the journey less isolating for those who’d be walking this path in the future and wanted to reassure those with the same fears that I once held that you can still be a mum; that being a mother is an act, an intention and not solely defined by genetics.

So when I heard that Coronation Street was running a POI storyline, I had hope that this was going to bring a much-needed topic out of the shadows and cast light on the challenges faced when told that you’re entering early menopause and may not be able to have children. This was a great opportunity for others like me to feel seen, represented and to raise awareness and change perceptions to a wide audience within society.