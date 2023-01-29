A love letter to being more cringe, because it really is freeing

The thing is, all the people I admire most in the world are cringey. And all the personality traits dubbed as ‘cringe’ are ones I appreciate. There’s something in that sage old advice that ‘things are only embarrassing if you’re embarrassed’, and that’s something we need to apply to cringe.

At the start of January, I published a poem on this topic (very meta of me, I know), and the response was overwhelming. It showed me just how many of us are craving to be ourselves without the fear of being branded as cringe. One commenter said, “I have to read this to my daughter in the morning! What beautiful thoughts for our young girls who are taught to balance the line between confident and humble. Not too small, not too big. Stand out, but not too much! Blend in, but don’t fade away. What a paradoxical world we live in!” Another reminded us that “what’s cringe is judging people and revolving YOUR life around what strangers are doing”.

I want to be free of silly insecurities. I want to have a Julia Fox level of self-belief. I want to not give a single shit that some people will find how I present myself to the world embarrassing. I want to earnestly embrace my inner child and let them shout about the things they like. I want to be passionate. Uninhibitedly feel joy. Age without caring. Wear whatever makes me feel good. And if those things, as a by-product, are cringe? So be it.

Let women enjoy things!