If you’ve been on social media at all this morning, you’ll no doubt have seen a video of the Conservative MP Danny Kruger making the rounds.

In the video – which was taken during a parliamentary debate about the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade – the MP said he recognised the “degree of distress and concern” felt by many MPs in response to the news, but went on to share a different opinion.

“The facts are that I would probably disagree with most members who’ve spoken so far about this question,” Kruger began. “They think that women have an absolute right of bodily autonomy in this matter, whereas I think in the case of abortion, that right is qualified by the fact that another body is involved.”