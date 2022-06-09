As a young, bright-eyed journalist, I once asked an older, more experienced male editor if he had any advice for me. “Never turn 40,” he said, unhelpfully. Many years later, I did in fact turn 40, but his words have always stuck with me. The inference, I believe, was that as a woman my best days would happen pre-40, and after that, no one would be interested in me or what I had to say.

I’m not the only woman to come up against this antediluvian thinking. The belief that we have a “prime” time goes back decades – centuries, even. The Greek philosopher Plato said: “What is the prime of life? May it not be defined as a period of about 20 years in a woman’s life, and 30 in a man’s?”

Today, the idea that we have one or two decades allotted as our “peak” – usually our late 20s or 30s when we are, presumably, at our most fertile, financially stable and fun – is still hailed as our prime. Those years when we’re in great relationships, our careers have taken off, we look our best, feel our best and are generally unstoppable. Indeed, surveys and studies love to declare our 30s as our happiest decade. A recent study published in the international Social Indicators Research journal found that the “likelihood of achieving the happiest period in life increases substantially between childhood and the ages of 30–34, where it achieves the maximum. From then onward, the probability decreases, though it does so more sharply for women than for men.”