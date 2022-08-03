It turns out, women may not actually live longer than men after all

According to Harvard Health Publishing, the average lifespan is about five years longer for women than men in the US, and about seven years longer worldwide. In developing countries where high maternal mortality reduces the difference in longevity, women can expect to live an average of 66 years, compared with 63 years for men.

In the UK, while the average life expectancy in 1920 was 56 years for males and 59 years for females, as of 2020, life expectancy at birth was 79.0 years for males and 82.9 years for females. However, 2o20 also saw a sharp fall in life expectancy – the magnitude of which has not been seen since the Second World War – caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scientists agree that gap cannot be solely ascribed to lifestyle and behavioral differences, such as smoking, drinking, stress, sleep and overeating. The Institute for Aging Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine also found men’s protein levels changed at higher rates than women’s did, experiencing 600 significant changes, compared with 277 significant changes for women, indicating that “female biology seems to be more stable than male”.

Indeed, the researchers added that the probability of a man outliving a woman is between 25% and 50% and point out that large differences in life expectancy mask substantial overlap in lifespan.