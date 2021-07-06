I’ve just broken up for the six-week summer holiday and I’m sitting in my house with my best friend, surrounded by Barry M mascara, an assortment of different lipsticks and two glasses of orange juice.

At the height of boredom, we’d filmed a ‘What’s in our make-up bag?’ video on my iPhone 4. For some reason, we were pretending to be YouTubers.

“Aghhh, I hate hearing my voice. Why do I sound like that?”14-year-old me says, listening back to the video.

Like many other teenage girls, I did not like hearing my own voice. In fact, I didn’t like hearing my voice up until only recently. It was higher, squeakier and weirder than how I imagined it to sound in my head.

But over the past year, I’ve been sending more voice notes, as it’s such an effortless way of connecting with my friends. I’d listen to my own voice notes back, and it was then that I grew to love my voice. “I don’t actually sound that bad,” I’d think.