How much do you know about the menopause? Chances are, it’s not a lot.

Despite it being an experience most women will go through at some point in their lives, the menopause – and many of the potential symptoms it can cause – remains shrouded in mystery, with one in 10 women who go through the menopause still having ‘no idea’ what is happening and a third being too embarrassed to talk about their symptoms, according to recent research from Bupa Health Clinics.

On its own, that statistic is shocking enough. It’s yet another example of the lack of awareness surrounding women’s health issues, such as the number of women unaware that persistent bloating could be a sign of ovarian cancer, which can lead to women putting off or avoiding seeking help from a medical professional.