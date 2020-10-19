At the beginning of the year, an inquiry into endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, was launched by the UK government. They intended to investigate the experiences of women who have the condition and reduce the challenges faces by future generations.

Now, eight months later, the results of the inquiry reveal failings in both diagnosis and care – issues that endometriosis sufferers have been shouting about for years.

A report of the findings, which was published today (19 October), shows that the average diagnosis time for endometriosis has not improved over the last decade – it’s worse. On average, it now takes eight years to be diagnosed with this incredibly painful and potentially debilitating condition, despite more women speaking out about and raising awareness of their experience.