I started having the dream during lockdown. In it, my belly swells uncomfortably. I’m usually in a hospital, maybe lying on a bed or in a sterile waiting room. I know I’m about to give birth. I panic, realising none of my friends have children yet. I will be in this alone.

The birth is hazy and strange. I don’t feel pain in my dream, but I feel fear. Once the unsettling ‘birth’ passes, I can never quite hold onto the child. The baby always exists just outside of my peripheral vision, and I have an unnerving awareness of this being something I don’t really want. The dreams often end in me losing the baby somewhere, in an unmarked house or a hospital. Come to think of it, it’s more of a nightmare.

The coronavirus pandemic has sent my anxieties around motherhood haywire. A run-of-the-mill apprehension became an almost constant fear during lockdown. No wonder really, when stories of mothers being failed during the pandemic are everywhere. Statistically, women were more likely to take on the bulk of the childcare, and women and those with young children were more likely to experience an increase in mental stress during the first month of lockdown.