Ema Camo is a Sarajevo-based law student who took part in a Democracy Academy run by Žene za Žene, an affiliate of Women for Women International, which helps women survivors of war rebuild their lives. She feels passionately that people from different ethnic and religious groups must engage with each other to reduce tensions.

Which woman inspires you the most?

“If I had to single it out it would be Kamala Harris – a person who went down in history as the first woman to become vice president of United States, as well as the first Black person and the first Asian American to hold the second-highest state office. It shows that every woman can achieve everything she wants no matter how impossible it may seem.”

What change would you like to see for women in your country over the next 12 months?

“In our country, there are a lot of people with conservative views. Women are the target of discrimination and they have to prove themselves more for certain jobs to be equal to men. Every woman is capable of achieving everything she sets out to do in her head. Change begins with ourselves, only when we change ourselves can we expect change from others.

“I want young women, women entrepreneurs, activists to become equal to men in the business sector, to be judged on the basis of their ability to work, not on the way they dress.”