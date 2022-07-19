I didn’t have a rock bottom, as the boozing tropes go. I was just wobbling along not really enjoying myself, and wishing I could drink normally, as everyone else seemed to. Nobody seemed to drink as quickly, or be aware of what everyone else was drinking, and how much there was. I never drank outside socially-accepted drinking hours, or got stuck into bottles of spirits – but I longed to be free of it. I just couldn’t see how. I would look at other people drinking, and try and calculate the equation of what made them able to drink, even to get drunk, without attachment. What can I say? I’ve never been very good at maths.

There were a couple of near misses before I finally stopped drinking that I won’t go into – all drinking stories are more or less the same – but the night that made me do it was remarkable for being so unremarkable. I was going to see Fleabag, and when I rifled through old WhatsApp messages to see who was coming, there was a message from my dead friend saying that, if she was able to, she would love to come.

I went to a wine bar in town to “toast her” before the show. I don’t remember much about Fleabag, to my chagrin. I drank more wine at the theatre, and then insisted that my husband come with me for a “jolly dinner” where I had all my favourite drinks from a decade before when drinking alcohol wasn’t a potential catastrophe. But nothing was hitting. Nothing was doing it for me. As we waited on the pavement for a bus home, I thought – well, that’s it, isn’t it? How sad, using your friend as an excuse to drink. The next morning, I googled recovery meetings. I found one five minutes’ walk away that started in 10 minutes. I haven’t drunk alcohol since.