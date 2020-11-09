How was the first lockdown for you and what were the biggest things you learned about yourself during it?

Scarlett Curtis: It was OK. I was very lucky to be able to lockdown with my family which meant I could help my mum out looking after my three younger brothers and my 94-year-old grandmother. I think I learnt that I’m more able to adapt to change than I thought I was. I find change terrifying but when it’s forced upon you the human brain has an awe inspiring ability to adapt.

Grace Campbell: Writing my first book during the first lockdown gave me purpose and helped me get through. Especially as I’d lost stand up. It was really good to have a creative outlook and a routine. Also I knew I had to get it done so that was good! I spent it in London with my boyfriend. It was challenging but there was a sense of camaraderie with the first one that I don’t feel this time. I think the main thing I learned is how resilient we are.

How do you feel now, in week one of lockdown part 2?

SC: I feel (like most people I think) very apprehensive. I miss my life and my friends and I think this one’s going to be harder because of the cold weather but I do feel more resistant now and I know that we will get through this.

GC: I think we have all accepted things are getting cancelled now but it does feel hard this time, because we are having to do it again is almost feels like ‘will this ever go away?’ And it’s winter so it gets dark early. It’s going to be a challenge.

Are either of you planning to tackle this time around differently?

SC: I want to get a dog!

GC: I already speak French but am thinking of taking it up again to improve this lockdown, I need something to get into and relax me.