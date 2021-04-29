HandsOffMyHijab: 8 powerful protest photos for and by young Muslim women

Lynda, 27, Amazigh, North African from France

“Growing up in France, it was not easy to choose when to wear the hijab. I first wore it at 12 years old, but you constantly have to take it off when going to secondary school. You want to do things like go to school and work but it feels like hijabis are being isolated, and as a young person, being isolated is the last thing you want. Religion was always such a big part of my life, being North African and living in an area with a Muslim majority we were constantly going to the Mosque, having events, and at the end it always felt like something was missing when I later had to take off my scarf.

So, I promised myself that at university, when I’m 18, I will start wearing it again! But with age comes responsibility, and wearing a hijab and going to work was another issue. Many of us in France want to wear the hijab but now there is fear; fear of not having a life but most importantly fear of being attacked for who we are.

I had the chance to move to the UK but not many have this chance. I do think there is hope despite the politicians targeting us. We as a group are a strong and supportive community in France and there is hope that we can create our own chances. Creating enterprise where female hijabis are accepted, creating private schools, but also creating safe spaces – this can only be achieved by us. Because they are trying to silence, and get rid of us. It’s easier to look at Muslim women or women in general rather than facing the real issues that France is facing. To all the hijabis in the world you are loved and supported.”