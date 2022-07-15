I stayed in my marriage for a year and a half, until one night in September 2014 I knew I had to leave, or he could kill me. We had been out for dinner, and he’d come home drunk and had started kicking me. I told him he had no respect for women and that angered him even more. He picked me up violently and threw me to the floor. I tried to call my father and brother, but it was so late that they were both asleep. Finally, I got hold of my sister who was living in the UK, and in a different time zone. She sent her best friend, who lived near me in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, to come and rescue me. At 1.30am, I left my home with one piece of clothing and never went back.

It took a year to get my divorce. I then had to rebuild myself. In September 2015, I moved from Bangladesh to the UK to study for an MBA. Achieving high grades and winning university competitions gave me a renewed sense of happiness and confidence, but I kept people at a distance. I didn’t want anyone to know what I had been through.

Two years later, I moved to Singapore to join a management consulting firm. While dealing with loneliness and long hours at work, I realised I had become a people-pleaser who was afraid to say no and that I needed help. You can uncover a lot about yourself and your conditioning through journaling. I realised that I blamed myself for choosing the wrong man to marry and, as I saw it, bringing suffering onto myself. Writing letters to the married Elita on her honeymoon and telling her that the violence was not her fault, helped me forgive and love myself again. Forgiving my ex-husband seemed daunting. But I took my time, and I managed to do that too. Forgiveness set me free.