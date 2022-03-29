Millie Rose Steptoe, 26, has had a stoma for six years, the first year of which she found very difficult. “I thought people would see me as this ‘creature’ with an organ on the outside of my body. I thought people wouldn’t see me as myself anymore.”

What has helped Steptoe was paying to see a therapist privately, as well as having the support of family, friends and support groups. “I’ve only come to the realisation in the last year, after having therapy, that it is OK to feel like this or to have bad days,” she tells Stylist. Steptoe now has the confidence to speak to the press about her experience and raise awareness about the reality of life with IBD.

The reason many people opt for therapy is that it offers a shame-free space to talk, says Frances Taylor, a psychotherapist who specialises in supporting people with ‘invisible’ disabilities, including Crohn’s.

“They’re not being self-indulgent,” she says. “People can really struggle to give themselves permission to have therapy or see it as if they’re complaining. But in therapy, they’ve got space to offload the frustrations of living with that condition.”

Ahmed, Curr and Steptoe have all been offered CBT since their diagnosis. Curr has recently been referred for a course of CBT but was surprised to hear it is just three weeks long. “I’m willing to try it, but I’m a bit sceptical,” they say. “I’m not sure how you complete a CBT course in three weeks. There doesn’t seem to be any long-term support available.”