IsThisOK: how a bold short film from Manchester is tackling street harassment head-on

At the end of the video, statistics are shared from UN Women UK which frame the video in an important light. They say that 71% of women of all ages in the UK have experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public space. Among 18 to 24-year-olds, this number rises to 86%. Meanwhile, more than 95% of all women did not report their experiences of sexual harassment.

The video is the first in a series of public-engagement activities on the issue. The Greater Manchester Gender-Based Violence Board will inform the campaign’s development. The film tackles the problem directly, targeting the men who engage in the unsolicited intrusions shown in the video and framing them as the problem.

In response to the campaign, Greater Manchester’s deputy mayor for policing, crime and criminal justice, Baroness Beverly Hughes, said: “The tide is now turning on what was once deemed tolerable behaviours such as catcalls or unwanted sexual comments or jokes. It was never OK in the past and it’s not OK now.”