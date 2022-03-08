When the Vagina Museum first launched as a pop-up art project in 2017, its aim was to spread knowledge and raise awareness of gynaecological anatomy and health, as well as give people the confidence to talk openly about issues surrounding their vulvas and vaginas.

The museum opened a physical space in Camden Market in 2019, which was hailed as “groundbreaking”; however, its doors closed in early 2021 after the contract was not renewed.

Alongside this physical setback, the museum has been subject to near-constant censorship online for its open use of the word ‘vagina’.

“It took weeks to get our TripAdvisor page up, and we kept getting rejected because our name contained the word ‘vagina’,” the organisers told Stylist. “Even once the page was up, algorithms about ‘obscene words’ remained in place, so many reviewers struggled to mention what they had learned in the museum.”

“Recently, Instagram flagged some realistic illustrations of vulvas we’d reposted from a partner under ‘nudity’,” they continued. “It was only when this was picked up in the news that they changed their stance.”