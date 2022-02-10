This, Le argues, is symptomatic of society’s misaligned focus on apps and other technologies to keep women ‘safe’ from male violence, rather than dealing with the problem at its core.

“I would like to see the debate shifting from women’s safety to male violence, or, to be more precise, onto gender-based power relations that manifest as sexual assault, violence and rape,” she adds.

While it can be tempting to frame the issue of male violence against women as some uncontrollable force to be fought and conquered, the reality is a lot more complex. Language is important – and discussing this issue in a realistic and accurate way can help us to see the full picture.

With the support of more than 60 experts, MPs and public figures, Stylist is calling on the government to launch a long-term public campaign challenging the attitudes behind male violence against women – aimed directly at men. Find out more about our call for #AFearlessFuture.