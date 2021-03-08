Since 2018, Stylist has collaborated with the charity CARE International on its annual #March4Women event, standing up for equal rights for people of all genders. In 2020, we came together to celebrate the power and passion of women and girls on the frontlines of the climate crisis. This year, the pandemic meant we couldn’t march in person – but that didn’t stop us rallying for change. Ahead of International Women’s Day 2021, Stylist and CARE International came together once more for a very special online event, and we’d love you to join us.

Half the story Women play a leading role during crises – in our families, communities and workplaces. Research shows that the most marginalised women are also the hardest hit by both Covid-19 and the climate emergency. Yet women are still largely absent from decision-making roles, meaning that we’re only hearing half the story. On Sunday 7 March, Stylist’s executive editor Tracy Ramsden hosted a free virtual #March4Women event, featuring a line-up of powerful voices fighting for a more equal world. Helen Pankhurst – women’s rights activist, suffragette descendent and CARE International’s gender expert – chaired an inspiring and insightful panel discussion with female activists and campaigners, delving into the importance of women’s roles at times of crisis. There was also a stirring speech from activist and author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, moving poetry from Nikita Gill and performances from some of our favourite female musicians.

The line-up CARE International’s senior gender advisor Helen Pankhurst hosted our ‘She Leads in Crisis’ panel discussion, joined by three women who are making a difference on the front lines in their fields. Oladosu Adenike is a young Nigerian climate activist, eco-feminist and the initiator of the Fridays For Future movement in Nigeria. She specialises in equality, security and peace-building across Africa. Dr Ihlas Altinci is a humanitarian medic who carried out the first ever research into violence against women in Syria. She is currently working in Turkey for CARE International, providing sexual and reproductive health services to refugee women.

Dr Rachel Clarke is an end-of-life doctor on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis in Oxford. She’s also a prominent NHS campaigner who has faced barrages of misogynist abuse. Her forthcoming book, Breathtaking: Inside The NHS In A Time Of Pandemic (£16.98, Little, Brown) reveals what life in the NHS was really like during the first wave of Covid-19 in the UK.

Friends Megan Markwick and Lily Somerville are the women behind Ider, a London-based band whose lyrics explore themes of sisterhood and female empowerment. They performed a live rendition of their track Body Love at Stylist’s #March4Women event. Finally, Urban Voices Collective and Bond Quartet performed You Don’t Own Me, the classic feminist anthem made famous by Lesley Gore in 1963. This version was rearranged by award-winning composer David Arnold with an all-woman team of sound engineers at Air Studios.

Care International’s #March4Women is a global movement for gender equality and it’s for anyone and everyone who wants to see a more equal world. Join us in demanding more women in power now. The #March4Women free live event with Stylist took place on Sunday 7 March, and is available to stream online until 14 March. Watch it here #March4Women is campaigning for the UK government to be a global champion for diverse women’s leadership. Show your support by using the #StopTellingHalfTheStory selfie filter. Find out more

