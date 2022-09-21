More than half of maternity units in England and Wales are failing to meet safety standards

More than half of maternity units in England and Wales are consistently failing to meet safety standards, BBC analysis of official data has shown.

The statistics from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) – the independent regulator for adult health and social care across England – show that 7% of units pose a “high risk of avoidable harm”, with a further 48% in need of improvement when it comes to safety.

62 units – which equates to 45% of the locations analysed – received a good rating for safety, but none were given the top rating of outstanding, which means the unit has a “comprehensive safety system” in place for patients.