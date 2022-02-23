When Vics Lane was a 17-year-old school student, she’d been through puberty just like every other young adult around her. But she still hadn’t started her period.

“I was born prematurely, so I always thought I’d be a late bloomer,” she tells Stylist. “But when I turned 17 in February 2019, I started to become concerned.”

Eventually, Lane’s friends nudged her to see a doctor. After an initial GP appointment, she spent two months on a waiting list for blood tests and an ultrasound. When the day finally came there were three sonographers present.

“They were whispering to each other about me, they couldn’t even look at me,” says Lane. “I knew something was wrong. At that moment, I’d never felt more scared or alone.”

Six months after her first doctor’s appointment, Lane was officially diagnosed with MRKH syndrome.