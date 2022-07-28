MPs have called for menopause to become a protected characteristic under the Equality Act and for the government to introduce a dedicated ‘Menopause Ambassador’ in a bid to keep more women in the workplace.

The recommendations – which were outlined in a new report from the cross-party women and equalities committee – aim to reduce the number of “highly skilled and experienced” women having to leave work because of menopausal symptoms, after research by Bupa found that 900,000 women had left their jobs over an unspecified period under these circumstances.

Among other things, the report found that stigma, a lack of support and discrimination play key roles in forcing menopausal employees out of the workplace; in a survey of over 2,000 women commissioned by the committee, 67% reported “a loss of confidence” as a result of menopausal symptoms and 70% reported “increased stress”.