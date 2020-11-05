At the beginning of lockdown, my father was what he’d call “in flying form”. For him, this time alone with his wife, dog and daughter (listed in order of importance) was wonderful. For me, it was a little more loaded. I was stressed about being in a small space with my parents, being third wheel, and never ever getting my hands on the remote control. It was a bit like being back home for Christmas – at times I found my inner entitled ungrateful teenager coming out, and I hated myself for it.

I believe there comes a time when no adult should be under their parents roof for more than a week, but Covid-19 cares not a jot for such things. In the end we found a happy way to co-exist (I’d love to say the key is some deep psychological understanding I gleaned but a happy house really just comes down to biting your tongue 90% of the time).

When my parents did eventually leave me in the house alone I admit it, I missed their endless chatter and the 40 minute song and dance to get out the door, every time. But being in such close quarters did make me think about boundaries, theirs and mine and how. So, no matter how urgent your issue (can’t find the cheese in the fridge) sometimes you have to give people space and in exchange you are entitled for yours. Ask for it concisely and courteously (“I’m sorry I’m just not up for that today, I need some time to myself”) and you shall receive.

And remember, you do not need to reply to every Whatsapp message within seconds, nor should you feel under duress to join any zoom call you are not in the mood for. Call, text, email or talk when you are in a good mood and don’t feel one bit guilty when you are not.