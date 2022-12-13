It was these statistics – and her own experiences of being “followed” and “intimidated” – that prompted presenter Naga Munchetty to dedicate a series of reports on her BBC Radio 5 Live mid-morning show to educating the public about street harassment.

“There was a moment in our daily meeting where we started exchanging our own experiences [of harassment] and they just resonated with so many of the women there,” she tells Stylist. “I’m 47 years old and I like to think that I know how to handle myself to a certain extent, but the vulnerability of women in particular is everywhere and it’s all the time. But it’s only when you say it out loud that you realise what you’re dealing with.”

Munchetty described how on a recent night out, she felt her enjoyment had been “tinged” by the fact she’d had to account for any possible situations that may have compromised her safety.

“I was on my own, I wasn’t going to be in a group. I was having to think about how to get home, whether to pack a pair of trainers in my bag, what I would wear, when I would text my partner the taxi number and the registration number so that even if he was asleep, if I wasn’t home by the morning he would at least have some information,” she says.

“Women do all this naturally, but I don’t think many men have to consider all these outcomes in this way, but they may be thinking about the safety of their partners, or their daughters, or their mothers, or their sisters.”