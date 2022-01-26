The number of women dying from ovarian cancer in the UK is predicted to fall by 17% in 2022 compared to five years ago, according to a new study.

The research, published in the journal Annals Of Oncology and conducted by scientists at the University of Milan in Italy, attributes the trend to the rise in the use of oral contraceptives, which have been said to reduce the risk of developing the cancer by up to 42% for recent users.

The study also predicted that death rates from ovarian cancer in the European Union will drop by 7% this year; the disparity between the UK and the EU is thought to be explained by contraceptives being made available later in the latter.