I love Christmas. I live for the over-indulgence, merrily grasp at any opportunity to wear sequins and even look forward to the low-level family tension.

However, I did not enjoy last Christmas when I was pregnant.

My boyfriend and I found out we were expecting in early December, a ‘happy surprise’ that I imagine was similar to how Mary and Joseph had felt a couple of millennia before. But as well as developing a newfound respect for those two, I quickly reasoned that our news would make Christmas even more magical. After all, what could be more special than being pregnant during a holiday that’s all about celebrating birth and a hopeful future?