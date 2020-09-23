Karishma was working in HR for a parcel company. She was on maternity leave with her daughter when her boss told her that the whole HR team were to be made redundant. He suggested she take voluntary redundancy as she would get a higher payout, but she would need to sign a settlement agreement, removing any future chance of taking legal action against the company. She accepted the offer and signed the agreement, but to her shock, the rest of the HR team kept their jobs. Two were even promoted. Still on maternity leave, in the midst of trying to balance the exhaustion and joy of new motherhood while navigating a global pandemic, Karishma had to start applying for jobs. With every application, Karishma prepared herself for a rejection knowing the competition was steep, but to her delight she was offered a role that was a step up from the position she had held at the parcel company. When she told her new employer about her young daughter, they said she could work as flexibly as she needed to. She is happier than she has ever been.

Being made redundant can feel like the end of your career, but with the right support, it can be just the beginning. Keep your chin up lasses, you’ve got this.