However, this doesn’t just mean unfollowing an ex on social media. In England and Wales, one in four women will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime, and tech abuse is an increasing part of that problem, the charity says.

Therefore, it’s crucial to ensure that an ex doesn’t have access to your digital life, from your email or social media, to online banking apps and shopping accounts.

Based on a survey of 2000 people, cybersecurity company Avast and Refuge identified that 20% of respondents still know their ex-partner’s passwords, and one in 10 said they have access to an ex-partner’s location through apps such as Find My Friends, Google location sharing, or Snapchat.

Of those who know their ex-partner’s password, 35% admitted they still have access to their exes Facebook account and 33% admitted they can still access the work email account of an ex-partner