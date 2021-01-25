Cara*, 32, was in the supermarket when her phone buzzed with a text from her ex-boyfriend. “How bad would it be if these were sent to your work colleagues?” he wrote. “What would they think of you?”

Cara’s heart seemed to stop. Attached to the message was a string of photos showing her in the nude. She hadn’t seen these images for years: they were relics from a relationship she’d had in her early 20s, long before she’d even met her ex. She had no idea how he’d got hold of them; she’d forgotten they existed.

By threatening to share the photos with Cara’s co-workers, her ex was escalating a campaign of intimidation that had been running for some time. He had been a volatile and controlling partner, and continued to text her regularly after their split. At first, she didn’t mind; she worried about him, and hoped they could remain friends.