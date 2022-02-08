However, when news of Sarah Everard’s murder first broke in March last year, there was hope that things might be different – that real change could happen. Not only did conversations about women’s safety dominate the headlines, but the government and police forces faced newfound pressure to offer practical solutions to protect women and girls from harm on the UK’s streets.

But despite the Home Office committing to launching a multimillion-pound communications campaign “with a focus on targeting perpetrators and harmful misogynistic attitudes” – the central demand of Stylist’s A Fearless Future initiative – as part of the government’s tackling violence against women and girls strategy released in July last year, very little progress has been made towards making this campaign a reality.

In fact, almost one year on from Everard’s murder, very little has actually been achieved – thanks in no small part to the technological focus which has subsumed discussion.