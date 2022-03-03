“However, a failure by central and local government to understand the value of these organisations heavily impacts their ability to raise money and survive, let alone thrive. This is particularly true for small organisations, those led by and for Black and minoritised women and girls and those supporting women with multiple and complex needs.

“Male violence against women and girls is a huge problem with profound and tragic consequences, and over the next year, we would like to see far greater value placed on the vital work being done by organisations led by and for women and girls which seek to address this issue in all its forms. This includes funding by central and local government and charitable funders.

“Women’s and girls’ organisations generally remain an invisible but essential part of civil society at a community, local, regional and national level – and they exist on a shoestring. If things are to change, this must change. We need to see far greater value and visibility given to these organisations and that includes money.”