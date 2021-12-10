Stacy says she hasn’t been able to share these feelings with anyone. Partly due to a lack of knowing where to turn for advice, or how to connect with others who might relate.

Miscarriage forums or Facebook support groups are generally a place for grieving and advice for women going through a difficult and confusing time: to bring up sex feels distasteful. But just because it isn’t top of the agenda doesn’t mean it isn’t important and that the impact on wellbeing can’t be huge.

Holly has had two miscarriages, each affecting her relationship with sex differently. The first time she was 19 and in a relationship, but the pregnancy was accidental. To her confusion, she felt relieved when she started to bleed at around eight weeks. Although she’d always wanted to be a mum, getting pregnant made her realise she didn’t want to have a baby with that particular partner. They split up soon after.

But the feelings of relief were complex. She felt guilty and as a result didn’t want to have sex for “eight or nine” months after. “It probably took me about six months to start connecting with anyone romantically, even kissing,” she says. Part of the reason for this – as well as the fear of getting pregnant again – was that she didn’t feel “attractive”.

“I felt gross,” she explains. “Like my body was horrible for not wanting to keep my baby.”