“My ex made me and our five month old baby homeless”

Sasha*, 29, who experienced financial abuse from her partner, tells Stylist that the cost-of-living crisis is “at this point better described as the cost-of-surviving crisis.”

“Victims of abuse are often forgotten when we talk about the impacts of poverty, but if you know or can imagine that poverty impedes your quality of life and access to vital services, that only worsens when you factor domestic abuse into the equation.

“What concerns me right now is that there are and will be more victims of domestic abuse that will no longer have the option or ability to flee because of the financial burden that comes with it.”

Eventually, with support from domestic violence charity Refuge, Sasha and her son moved into their own home.

“Although it was incredibly stressful and completely life-altering, him taking away our home got me away from him for long enough to notice how much better I felt when he wasn’t there,” she says. “It made me realise how much power he had had over me and how exhausting being with him was.”