Stalkerware use has grown by 329% in the UK in the last 3 years – here’s what you need to know
- Lauren Geall
Tech abuse is real – and it’s a growing problem. Here’s how to protect your devices from unauthorised access.
Your personal devices should be just that – personal. In 2023, our phones, laptops and tablets carry myriad personal information about our home, work and social lives, and we should be able to trust that that information is ours alone.
But thanks to the invention of stalkerware – a form of malware which allows someone to discretely track your location and smartphone activity – protecting your personal data is no longer as simple as using a secure password.
And it’s a growing problem. In the UK alone, there has been a 329% increase in the use of stalkerware over the last three years, according to the latest threat telemetry (analysis of network data) from Avast, a digital security and privacy brand.
The brand reported an increase in stalkerware usage during the pandemic, but these recent figures show that the problem has continued to worsen.
Jakub Vavra, a threat operations analyst at Avast, says this growth is cause for “huge concern” – especially considering the impact tech abuse can have on its victims.
“Stalkerware is often installed secretly on mobile phones by abusive spouses, ex-partners, so-called friends or concerned partners, and has the capacity to inflict serious physical and psychological harm on those affected,” he says.
“This is not only about stealing personal data – there are also tangible implications concerning the safety of the individual targeted.”
Of course, the most ominous thing about stalkerware is its invisibility. Despite numerous apps being blocked, threat researchers at Avast – which is part of the Coalition Against Stalkerware – have found numerous forms of stalkerware that are still being used, including child surveillance apps designed to remotely control affected devices and track their location while remaining hidden.
Apps disguised as lost or stolen device trackers, which either hide themselves or camouflage as other apps so they remain hidden from the device’s primary user, have also been identified through Avast’s research.
How to protect yourself from stalkerware
While it’s essential that tech companies take the lead when it comes to fighting the rise in stalkerware use, you might be wondering whether there’s anything you can do to protect yourself and your devices from this software.
According to the experts, there are two things you can do to boost your security:
1. Put security measures in place
Almost all stalkerware requires physical access to the device to be installed, so making sure your phone security is up to scratch will put a barrier in place to anyone who tries to access your phone without you knowing.
To do this, Avast recommend ensuring your phone “uses two-factor authentication such as a pin code or second form of identity confirmation”. This could be something like an email backup or thumbprint.
2. Install anti-virus software on all your devices
You might not think about installing anti-virus software on your phone, but doing so can give you an additional layer of security.
Indeed, Avast say that a good anti-virus software “will treat stalkerware as a potentially unwanted program (PUP) and give you the option to remove it”.
While taking these steps is a great way to protect yourself and your devices from stalkerware, if you’re feeling unsafe, there are people in place to help. In the UK, the domestic violence helpline is 0808 2000 247. Alternatively, contact Women’s Aid, Solace or Refuge for advice and support.
Images: Getty