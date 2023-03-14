Stalkerware use has grown by 329% in the UK in the last 3 years – here’s what you need to know

Your personal devices should be just that – personal. In 2023, our phones, laptops and tablets carry myriad personal information about our home, work and social lives, and we should be able to trust that that information is ours alone.

But thanks to the invention of stalkerware – a form of malware which allows someone to discretely track your location and smartphone activity – protecting your personal data is no longer as simple as using a secure password.

And it’s a growing problem. In the UK alone, there has been a 329% increase in the use of stalkerware over the last three years, according to the latest threat telemetry (analysis of network data) from Avast, a digital security and privacy brand.