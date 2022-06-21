An “unknown” sexually transmitted infection (STI) that is more common than gonorrhoea is surging among women from racially minoritised backgrounds, new research has shown.

The study – carried out by a team from the remote sexual health testing provider Preventx – found that trichomonas vaginalis (TV) is disproportionately common among women from both racially minoritised and deprived communities.

It shows that 5.2% of women from Black, Black British, Caribbean or African backgrounds who were experiencing vaginal discharge – an established symptom of TV – tested positive for the infection, compared to 3.4% of white women. In those without any symptoms, the positivity rate among women of colour (2%) was more than twice that of white women (0.8%).