Apparently, our evolutionary heritage suggests women who formed strong bonds with one another were more apt to survive.

Over time, then, women have learned to turn to one another for support and solace and have thus become crucial to one another in times of stress.

This may have something to do with the fact that oxytocin, known as a calming hormone, is released during stress, enhancing the ability to nurture and be nurtured.

“Because oestrogen increases oxytocin’s effects, it’s likely to be more important in women’s stress response than men’s,” Taylor tells Positively Beautiful.