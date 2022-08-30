The single biggest positive change to abortion care in the UK since the 1967 Abortion Act has come into force today (30 August), making access to at-home early medical abortions for women in England and Wales permanent.

The change in legislation, which was approved in the House of Commons on 30 March, came about as a result of emergency procedures put in place during the pandemic to provide abortions during lockdown.

Under the new rules, those who want to have an early medical abortion will be able to access the two required pills following a teleconsultation and subsequently take the pills at home up until nine weeks and six days of pregnancy.