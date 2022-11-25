Where are you based? London.

What is your organisation’s main area of focus? Ella’s works with women who have survived trafficking, sexual exploitation and other forms of violence. Our mission is to ensure that survivors have all they need to recover and build lives that are safe and free.

How many people work for your organisation? 13 (+ volunteers)

What work does your organisation do? We offer safe house accommodation for women when they are most vulnerable, specialist care to help them recover and move forward, and long-term community support to help survivors build safe, independent lives.

How will the Stand With Us funding help your work? The need for what we do is urgent and growing. For this reason, we are committed to expanding our work to reach more women. As we enter this next phase of our development, Rosa’s Stand With Us funding will enable us to become more survivor-led through the establishment of a new Survivor Advisory Board. In addition, it will help us to grow our supporter base and build new alliances for systemic change. Support from the Stand With Us fund will enable us to improve and grow our frontline services and our influence, to benefit more survivors and raise their voices more effectively to bring about real and lasting change.