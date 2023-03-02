When 30-year-old Lucia from Malawi gave birth to her daughter Bertha, she ate porridge for breakfast every day for the first week because it’s thought to be a good source of energy and easier to digest than other meals, but it’s also essential and in-keeping with local tradition. Luckily for Lucia her mum, Melise, was on hand to make it: “Every morning that week we followed the routine, preparing the special porridge for Lucia while she showered.”

Meanwhile, in Madagascar, where there are over 18 different ethnic groups, each with its own tribal traditions and beliefs, for 24-year-old Nome, it was vital to take part in the ‘Manaboaka Jabely’ birthing ritual. Both mother and child must stay at home for the first seven days after the birth, and when they eventually leave the house for the first time, they must wear a ‘masonjoany’ facemask made from sandalwood paste, as it’s believed to ward off evil spirits.

“In our culture, once we have made it through these sacred first seven days, we step outside for a short time to face the reality of life and the bright sun – we celebrate this moment with our family members,” Nome said. “The tradition says we should exit to the eastern side of the house because the east is where the sun rises, and the sun is life.”

Nome’s hopeful for the future and doing all she can for seven-day-old Stephan. Her first son sadly died when he was just 18 months old from a diarrhoeal disease caused by the dirty water in her village.

Globally, around 800 children die every day from diseases caused by a lack of clean water and decent sanitation – that’s one child every two minutes. For many, the essentials for having a safe and healthy birth are simply clean water, a decent toilet and good hygiene.

Giving birth without being able to wash yourself, or your baby afterwards, is a situation no woman should face, but 16.6 million mums go through this experience every year – one every two seconds. Likewise, for midwives, the thought of having to deliver babies without clean water to keep hands, equipment and space hygienic is also unthinkable. Yet one in four healthcare centres around the world have no clean water, and almost half have no basic handwashing facilities.