So much has changed since March last year - the way we work and live as well as the things we value and hold dear, and it’s no exaggeration to say that the lens through which we look at the world has truly transformed. Ahead of us lies a decade that will change everything; where technology advances, politics erupts and huge decisions will need to be made. Our entire worlds will be redefined.

Just as the world around us is changing, so are we. Thanks to the pandemic, right now a lot of us will be reflecting on our lives, readdressing things we think are missing and reassessing everything, from how and where we live, to who we trust, to the ways we earn and spend our money.

Stylist would love to know where you are at right now, which is why we are conducting a survey to find out how women have been impacted by the pandemic and how this collective experience has altered our hopes and ambitions.