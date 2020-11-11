Chemical pregnancies are common, so why don't we talk about them?

Lydia, 27, living in North Wales, experienced five chemical pregnancies while trying to conceive and she expressed how difficult it was for those around her to understand the emotions attached to it. “You’re the only one with that pregnancy test and that’s the only sign that you have conceived and trying to convey that to family and friends who have no idea can feel really lonely and you can feel completely not validated in your experience, first, of being pregnant and losing the baby but then of having a loss to grieve.”

Lydia experienced a miscarriage at 11½ weeks of pregnancy prior to her chemical pregnancies and she explains that the way she and her husband perceive her chemical pregnancies and her miscarriage compared to the way that the people around her consider them is the biggest difference between the two, “We still remember those losses as well because we did create life, we did conceive. But in other people’s minds, we just had the one miscarriage.”

Experiencing a chemical pregnancy is not necessarily a sign of a bigger health problem. In fact, Dr Larisa says that “having a positive pregnancy test indicates that the process of implantation did at least start and this actually is a positive prognostic factor for the future.” She explains that chemical pregnancies can occur in up to 50% of first time conceptions but that “if someone has three or more, then they should be investigated in the same way as recurrent miscarriages to see if there are any underlying conditions that could be leading to this.”

This was the case for Lydia who spent a long time going back and forth with her GP to try and figure out why she was experiencing frequent chemical pregnancies. It was only when she was referred to a specialist that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and prescribed medication. Within six weeks of taking it, she fell pregnant with her daughter and went full term.