“My life has changed so much since starting my 20s. When I turned 28, I went from a job that completely burned me out to building my business, The Selfhood, which has completely changed everything for me, from my relationships, my health and my lifestyle.

“I started going to therapy at the beginning of the pandemic and it was life-changing, and I was able to understand where my triggers and insecurities came from, and as a result, I have so much more compassion for myself.

“When I started to put myself first and look after myself mentally and physically, such a huge shift took place. I was met with more opportunities, magnetised amazing friendships and saw so much growth in my career, making the latter part of my 20s an amazing experience. Even with some of the challenges I faced when I was younger – feeling lost, anxious and unsure of who I was – I wouldn’t change a thing.

“And the older I get, the more I enjoy my life and like myself; the idea of turning 30 doesn’t scare me at all. My goal for the final year of my 20s is all about health; healthy relationships, healthy habits, healthy work-life balance and a healthy mindset. I’m in bed by 9pm Monday – Friday and I’m very much here for it, although I’m still sinking frozen margaritas on the weekend. It’s all about the balance, right?”