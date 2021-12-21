How often have you been somewhere and you want to say something but you feel like you can’t?

Whether it’s in an office meeting where you disagree with one of your colleagues but fear the way you may be perceived for having an opposing opinion or constantly being interrupted when trying to make a point – there are times where we just want to say something with the utmost certainty and confidence but society leaves us feeling like we just can’t.

In a world that has historically told women to be submissive and not to be “difficult”, we are still spending time unlearning these toxic traits that society instils in us. Luckily, we are now seeing more spaces that allow us to celebrate and uplift one another into doing, saying and embodying how we really feel – and more women are opening up about how they do this.