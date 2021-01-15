Some heavyweight names are involved in the survey, which is open to all who identify as women, as well as gender-diverse and nonbinary people. More will be announced in the coming days, but notably it has been peer-reviewed by Kimberlé Crenshaw, the American lawyer, civil rights activist and academic who coined the term ‘intersectionality’ in 1989.

“Women’s March Global has taken strides to show that the people of the world are stronger when uniting in collective action,” says Crenshaw. “The 2021 Global Count gives people a say in the many issues they confront on a daily basis.

“And while we may not be able to march in person this year, we can still speak as part of a global movement. I urge all people, across all continents, to have their voices counted in this one-of-a-kind survey.”