Five years ago today, on 21 January 2017, the first Women’s March took place in London. Around 100,000 protesters poured through the streets of the capital to show their opposition to the election of Donald Trump, who – halfway around the world in Washington DC – had just been inaugurated as US president.

In the half-decade since, Women’s Marches have taken place in London at least once a year. As well as the annual rallies in January, the grassroots organisation Women’s March London organised several equally powerful events – from a silent vigil in March 2017 to honour the victims of the Westminster Bridge terror attack, to the Bring The Noise protest against Trump’s state visit in July 2018.