“How the night I was raped changed the course of my life forever”

One night my body just broke and I went through hours of extreme pain, vomiting, repeatedly passing out and not being able to see when I regained consciousness. I recovered, believing it was probably an infection, but when it happened again a few weeks later it was so serious that I ended up in A&E. All my tests seemed fine and the doctors were puzzled. They asked if I’d been through a lot of stress recently and when I told them about the attack and upcoming trial they were certain that was the cause. I think they were right.

I had no idea what to expect going through the criminal justice system. The emotional support was there, my boyfriend, friends, family and the various victim services, but I had little practical support as a witness in a prosecution case, which was what I was in the eyes of the law. The police (especially my liaison officer) were supportive and understanding but I needed more than the guidance they were able to provide. I turned to Google and typed ‘what happens after you report rape?’ The screen flooded with stories and statistics about how few cases get to court, and how few of those result in a conviction.

This year rape prosecutions in England and Wales fell to a record low. According to the latest Crown Prosecution Sevices (CPS) data in the year 2019-20, 1,439 suspects in cases where a rape had been alleged were convicted of rape or another crime – half the number three years ago. As I read the stats, my heart bled for the victims but in that moment I was looking for empowerment, not more fear.

I wanted an ounce of control in a situation where I’d had it all taken away. I wanted someone to tell me what the reality was like for a victim after reporting rape and what I could do to help my case. I was frustrated. I felt alone and underprepared. As the months went by I became aware of a handful of useful but lengthy or complicated resources, some were buried deep in the on websites I didn’t find until it was too late. I made a promise to myself that when this was all over I would help plug this gap for others.