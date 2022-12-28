“In 2023, bedroom design will be centred around the idea of creating a beautiful safe haven that is packed full of personality, after living in a dull world of instability for the past year,” says Georgia Metcalfe, interior design expert and luxury bedroom specialist for French Bedroom.

“Influenced heavily by vintage references, we can expect to be breathing new life into old bedrooms through statement patterned furniture, colour drenching, floral motifs, calming colour palettes, scalloped edges and check and stripe designs.”

As a space where we sleep and unwind, creating the ultimate tranquil bedroom is something that we’d all like to achieve. Below, we’ve discovered some of the top bedroom trends set to inspire home design in 2023 from patterned headboards to calming colour palettes.