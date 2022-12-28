2023 bedroom trends that will update your space in the new year
Give your bedroom a refresh with these 2023 trends, from colour drenching to patterned headboards.
As 2022 draws to a close and 2023 approaches, many of us may be in the mood to give our homes a new year update.
Whether it’s painting your walls or adding a few new trinkets, giving your space a slight uplift doesn’t mean undertaking a massive task or breaking the bank – and if there’s one room in particular you may want to update, it’s your bedroom.
“In 2023, bedroom design will be centred around the idea of creating a beautiful safe haven that is packed full of personality, after living in a dull world of instability for the past year,” says Georgia Metcalfe, interior design expert and luxury bedroom specialist for French Bedroom.
“Influenced heavily by vintage references, we can expect to be breathing new life into old bedrooms through statement patterned furniture, colour drenching, floral motifs, calming colour palettes, scalloped edges and check and stripe designs.”
As a space where we sleep and unwind, creating the ultimate tranquil bedroom is something that we’d all like to achieve. Below, we’ve discovered some of the top bedroom trends set to inspire home design in 2023 from patterned headboards to calming colour palettes.
Patterned headboards
According to Metcalfe, patterned headboards will take centre stage in bedrooms as a striking focal point to style around.
“Patterned upholstered beds are a great way to bring personality into the bedroom, so it’s no surprise that they are set to be big in 2023 as people aspire to create the ideal sanctuary for them,” she says.
“To incorporate in your own room, consider working against a neutral colour palette to let the pattern speak for itself. For a more eclectic approach, take the pattern and run with it! Mirror the headboard through similarly styled rugs bedspreads and cushions.”
Modern florals
Floral prints will always be popular in some form, but next year they’ll be trending in bright colours like magenta and canary yellow and used in fabric for upholstery.
“We’re seeing great popularity in rich floral prints that will continue into next year with vibrant blue, green, pink and yellow designs against crisp white backdrops,” says Metcalfe.
“Contemporary floral patterns tend to be illustrated with larger flowers such as gerberas, hydrangeas, and poppies for a striking style.”
Calming colour palettes
As #slowliving trends on Instagram with over 5 million hashtags, creating a peaceful space for mindfulness will be at the forefront of interior decisions in 2023. Muted colour palettes inspired by nature will be a popular choice.
“We are starting to see a lot of pale blue emerging and the demand for every shade of green is expected to remain next year,” says Metcalfe.
She recommends people tap into the aesthetic that brings the outdoors in via subtle beachy motifs, houseplants and wicker and rattan furniture for a well-rounded look.
Seamless colour drenching
Colour drenching – using the same colour in different forms throughout a space – is a painting trend many will be embracing in the new year. Utilise minimalist shades for a soothing feel in your space.
“Fully immerse yourself in the trend by seamlessly colour drenching walls, ceiling to floor,” says Metcalfe. “This can also make a bedroom appear bigger as the cohesive paint technique results in walls looking never-ending. Therefore, this is a great trend to consider when revamping smaller rooms in particular.”
Scalloped soft furnishings
You can never go wrong with soft furnishings to help create a cosy, relaxing space. This trend is set to continue in 2023 with a scalloped twist.
“Another nostalgic style set to be popular next year is scalloped edges,” Metcalfe says. “Reminiscent of the vintage glamour in 1920s America, scallop trim has become increasingly popular, especially when it comes to soft furnishings like bed linen and pillows. Next year we expect to see more of this trend but with a modern twist of exaggerated and oversized scalloped cuts.”
Images: French Bedroom