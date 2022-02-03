All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Transform your space with these 3D wall decorations, from wall sculptures to figurines.
Looking around and seeing walls filled with art can be a joyful experience.
After all, staring at blank walls can hardly spark inspiration or add a personalised feel to a home – which explains why gallery walls continue to be an exciting interior trend, with everyone trying their hand at transforming their walls into a space filled with family photos, artwork and so much more.
Another way to inject some personality into your home is through wall hangings and ornaments – and 3D wall decor can really add a creative flair to your space.
From modern decorative designs to butterfly shapes, these 3D wall decor ideas will do wonders for your home.
Made Eira decorative wall sculpture
This statement wall sculpture will add a chic element to your home and is made from delicate black wire, forming circular shapes.
Studio Roof 3D model wall decor
Inject some colour into your space with this 3D model of a large grasshopper by Studio Roof. This decorative piece will seriously brighten up the bedroom and become the focal point of any wall.
Shop Studio Roof 3D model wall decor at Soren’s House, £13.90
AM.PM hector polyresin flamingo head
This sleek pink flamingo head will be a fun and quirky addition to your wall decor.
Shop AM.PM hector polyresin flamingo head at La Redoute, £70
Melody Maison gold fish wall art
These gold fish figurines come in a set of three and are made from ceramic in a polished gold finish.
Studio Roof swallowtail butterfly wall decoration
This set of three butterfly collections from Studio Roof is made of recycled cardboard and will be a colourful display on your wall.
Shop Studio Roof swallowtail butterfly wall decoration at Urban Coco, £15.50
Rowen Homes white resin coral wall decoration
Add this serene and calming wall decoration to your home from Rowen Homes. This coral design features a dimpled, waved texture in a unique, waved shape replicating a natural coral.
Red Candy vapaus flying birds metal wall art - set of 6
Bring a geometric element to your interiors with this vapaus metal wall art, which features six origami-style birds that are individually mountable so you can compose them however you wish, wherever you wish.
Shop Red Candy vapaus flying birds metal wall art - set of 6, £85
Meta Love metal wall art tree of life
This statement metal design will add character and uniqueness to any interior and is inspired by the tree of life – a symbol of a fresh start on life and a bright future.
Bentley & Bo rose stag head
If you have bold taste this deer head is designed in fuchsia pink with yellow antlers, giving a 3D finish.


