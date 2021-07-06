Given that the weather has taken a turn for the worse, despite it being July, there are plenty of easy ways to ensure that your home is as cosy as possible for snuggly summer nights in.

The simplest of them all is a quilt, which can sit on the end of your bed, or adopted during snuggly movie nights in on the sofa, and in recent months the quilt’s ubiquity has increased dramatically, thanks to endorsements from a string of affordable high street brands.