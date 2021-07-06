All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The love-in with all things cottagecore continues with this line-up of patchwork-esque quilts.
Given that the weather has taken a turn for the worse, despite it being July, there are plenty of easy ways to ensure that your home is as cosy as possible for snuggly summer nights in.
The simplest of them all is a quilt, which can sit on the end of your bed, or adopted during snuggly movie nights in on the sofa, and in recent months the quilt’s ubiquity has increased dramatically, thanks to endorsements from a string of affordable high street brands.
It’s perhaps little surprise that the humble quilt has become so prolific, given homeware’s love-in with cottagecore – a trend that has prevailed as the overarching theme of the world of interiors. While you could always knit your own using an age-old patchwork method, there are also quilts aplenty on the market. These are just a few of our favourites.
Projektityyny Sinikello cotton velvet patchwork quilt
This lilac and mustard colourway is retro and super cute; perfect for a picture-perfect bedspread or to snuggle up in on the sofa.
Shop Projektityyny Sinikello cotton velvet patchwork quilt at Liberty London, £360
Anthropologie Nadina quilt
For the pastel-lovers among us, this tie-dye Anthropologie number will provide the perfect solution to all of your quilt searching.
Urban Outfitters Allyce patchwork print quilt
A maximalist’s dream, this patchwork quilt is as stylish as it is soft and snuggly.
Lola & Blake Floral Disco quilt
Can’t decide on which pattern you’d rather have your quilt? Fear not, for this double-sided, aptly named Floral Disco quilt is reversible, meaning you can either have a cobalt blue quilt or a ditsy floral-toned one.
Society of Wanderers Gogo and Gigi floral double sided quilt
The fashion set’s brand of choice for quilts on Instagram is Australian label Society of Wanderers, which appears to know its way around a comfy quilt very well indeed.
Shop Society of Wanderers Gogo and Gigi floral double sided quilt at Liberty London, £250
By Sathi Kantha quilt
This quilt is crafted by members of a Bangladeshi social enterprise, which helps victims of sex trafficking rebuild their lives by economically empowering them, is made using vintage sari materials. Fun fact: each quilt takes around six days to make, meaning each one is 100% unique.
Reason Season Time London kantha quilt
More-is-more when it comes to interiors for many of us and that couldn’t be truer than for this handmade quilt, which is made using the kantha method, which means ‘patched cloth’.
Shop Reason Season Time London kantha quilt at Not On the High Street, £119
Images: courtesy of brands.