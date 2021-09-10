80s homeware

80s-inspired homeware is everywhere at the moment and we’re not mad about it

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From accessories to furniture, homeware is having a certified 80s-infused renaissance. 

It would seem that our collective love of everything 70s appears to be waning, as its neighbouring era continues to come for its crown, particularly in the homeware sphere. 

Indeed, homeware seems to be having something of an 80s revival of late with everything from fun and splashy prints, colours and textures reigning supreme. And we’re not mad at all about it, for if there’s one thing our homes sometimes are in dire need of, it’s statement-making homeware pieces that catch the eye as easily as they spark conversations among guests.

Think sculptural and splashy pieces with slick silhouettes and leave your cottagecore at the door, and take it back to the 80s for your next homeware investment. The diktat is clear: go big and bold, or go home. These are a few of the 80s-inspired pieces we’re loving now.

You may also like

This is where the Haim sisters get their achingly cool 70s vintage interiors from

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article