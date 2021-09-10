All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From accessories to furniture, homeware is having a certified 80s-infused renaissance.
It would seem that our collective love of everything 70s appears to be waning, as its neighbouring era continues to come for its crown, particularly in the homeware sphere.
Indeed, homeware seems to be having something of an 80s revival of late with everything from fun and splashy prints, colours and textures reigning supreme. And we’re not mad at all about it, for if there’s one thing our homes sometimes are in dire need of, it’s statement-making homeware pieces that catch the eye as easily as they spark conversations among guests.
Think sculptural and splashy pieces with slick silhouettes and leave your cottagecore at the door, and take it back to the 80s for your next homeware investment. The diktat is clear: go big and bold, or go home. These are a few of the 80s-inspired pieces we’re loving now.
Emily Marlin Sherbert terrazzo centrepiece
Nothing makes more of a splash than a statement centre piece, and this colourful terrazzo number is the perfect 80s-inspired go-to.
Shop Emily Marlin Sherbert terrazzo centrepiece at Pad Lifestyle, £60
HKLiving pink mirror block table
Have you ever seen a more retro-looking table? No, neither have we. Clash this Pepto-Bismol pink table with as many different other shapes and colours as possible for a serious 80s vibe.
Oliver Bonas On Air neon sign
Is there anything better than a neon sign in a home? No, there isn’t, and this ‘On Air’ iteration is crying out to be debuted on a shelf in your home.
Made in Design bold stool
When it comes to 80s-inspired homeware, keep your pieces sculptural, just like this red offering, which is also available in blue and yellow.
Dinosaur Designs small resin vase
Dinosaur Designs makes some of the best resin homeware in the game, and this fun vase is proof.
The Conran Shop mag side stool
Whether you use this as a stool or a side table, The Conran Shop ought to be a go-to for anybody looking to emulate an 80s-inspired home.
HK Living metal table lamp
Allow the era to bleed into your light fixtures too with this cobalt blue lamp, which is perfect for adding a splash of colour in a home.
Tom Dixon Puck coupe glasses
Coupe glasses have never looked more retro, sculptural or statement-making. Chin chin.
PeraStoreCo Keith Haring print
Of course, it doesn’t get more 80s than Keith Haring. Get yourself a colourful print to really nail the era’s aesthetic.
Images: courtesy of brands.