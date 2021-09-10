It would seem that our collective love of everything 70s appears to be waning, as its neighbouring era continues to come for its crown, particularly in the homeware sphere.

Indeed, homeware seems to be having something of an 80s revival of late with everything from fun and splashy prints, colours and textures reigning supreme. And we’re not mad at all about it, for if there’s one thing our homes sometimes are in dire need of, it’s statement-making homeware pieces that catch the eye as easily as they spark conversations among guests.

Think sculptural and splashy pieces with slick silhouettes and leave your cottagecore at the door, and take it back to the 80s for your next homeware investment. The diktat is clear: go big and bold, or go home. These are a few of the 80s-inspired pieces we’re loving now.